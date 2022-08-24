e-Paper Get App

Thane: 65-year-old man electrocuted while moving a parked two-wheeler

He got out of his truck and was moving the two-wheeler aside when he came in contact with a metal plate protruding from a distribution panel box of Mahavitaran.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 09:26 AM IST
Thane: 65-year-old man electrocuted while moving a parked two-wheeler | File Pic

Mumbai: A 65-year-old man died of electrocution on Tuesday after coming in contact with an electricity distribution panel at Upvan in Thane, informed an official from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC). Bhaurao Narayan Chavan – a resident of Kalamboli in Raigad district – was driving a truck around 6.30 am on Tuesday when he noticed a two-wheeler parked in the way. He got out of his truck and was moving the two-wheeler aside when he came in contact with a metal plate protruding from a distribution panel box of Mahavitaran.

RDMC chief (Thane) Avinash Sawant said, “We received a call at the RDMC control room around 10.24 am about the incident. Our team, along with local firemen and Vartak Nagar police officials, rushed to the spot for aid.” he added that Chavan got electrocuted and died on the spot.

Officials from the Vartak Nagar police said, “Chavan's body has been sent to the Thane civic hospital for a post mortem. We have registered a case of accidental death in this regard.”

