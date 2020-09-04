Thane: 60-year-old man builds a garden at home with over 250 saplings

Vijay Kumar Katti, 60, a citizen from Balkum area in Thane, has converted his bedroom in green space with number of saplings.

"I have collected total 270 indoor plants and have planted them in various planters in my bedroom. Though this initiative has started last year, however, most of the plants were gathered during the lockdown period, spending maximum time in planting," said Katti.

As these plants can grow without sunlight and are low maintenance, it makes it easy for one to adapt to this activity, who are new to gardening.

"As I am using the indoor space of my room for planting, I have collected the indoor plants which consists of over 150 species. The indoor plantation gives you a refreshing atmosphere and also helps to reduce harmful air by increasing oxygen level," added Katti, who stays with his wife, son, and a pet.

With the plantation activity, Katti also aims to create a chain of citizens by distributing the saplings within them, by creating more awareness about the tree plantation and the importance of their existence in human life.

"I have started gifting the indoor plants to friends and family members urging them to grow more saplings out of the same and distribute it within their friend circle. With this a chain will create by increasing in number of plantations," said Katti.

Katti further added that practicing indoor plantation is an experience that helps the deep-rooted desire to contribute to the true meaning of belongingness and it's significance in our day to life and makes our journey more fruitful and joyful.

Katti has distributed indoor saplings grown by him, among more than 200 families and aims to continue the same as a social activity to spread awareness for planting trees.