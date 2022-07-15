Thane: 50-year-old woman injured after wall of her house fell on her in chawl at Mumbra

FPJ/Abhitash Singh

Due to the regular rain from the last few days, many incidences of tree fall and wall collapse have been reported in Thane district. On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at around 5:32 am, a part of the wall of the house in Mumbra fell on a 50-year-old woman who sustained minor injuries. She was admitted to a nearby private hospital.

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane said, "On Thursday, July 14 we received a call at the disaster management cell room at around 5:32am from Sabera Inamdar about the falling of some part of a wall of the house of room number 7 at Rashid Mula Chawl near Filton Bakery at Rashid Compound in Mumbra. The ground plus one-floor house in chawl belongs to Tabbassum Jalil Syed (50)."

"Soon after receiving the call, the staff of the disaster management cell, the executive engineer of the public works department, and fire brigade personnel reached the spot with one fire vehicle and one rescue vehicle. The woman on whom the part of the wall of the house fell sustained minor injuries, and she was admitted to a nearby private hospital. There was no loss of life during the incident," he added.