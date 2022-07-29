e-Paper Get App

Thane: 5 football training centres to be set-up

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 12:22 PM IST
Representative Image | FPJ

Thane: In order to encourage footballers in Thane, the state government has approved the construction of five football training centers in the Ovala-Majiwada constituency of Thane.

To this end, the state government has allocated a fund of Rs 5 crore for same to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Free football training will be provided at this training center through the TMC.

Roal Saldanha, football player and a resident of Thane, said, "There are many football lovers in Thane area. But due to non-availability of proper ground and place for football training, the sports lovers were demanding for the football training centers from long."

Shiv Sena MLA from Ovala-Majiwada constituency Pratap Sarnaik had demanded the Urban Development Department of the state government to provide funds in this regard.

The state government, accepting this demand, has approved 5 training centers. Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned in total; with Rs 1 crore allocated for each centre.

Pratap Sarnaik said, "It has been decided that from the fund allocated the football training center will be set up near Ramchandra Thakur swimming centre at Ovala-Majiwda constituency of TMC, near Mhada colony at Bhimnagar, Prabodhankar Thackeray ground at Pawar Nagar, Swami Samarth ground near Anandnagar and on the reserved plot of the ground at Waghbil in Thane. The work on same will be initiated soon. Free football training will be provided at this football training center through the TMC and matches will be played at this place."

MLA Sarnaik said, "I have expectation that world class football players like Pele will be produced from Thane city in the future."

