 Thane: 5 Boys Lost On Mumbra Hill During Crab Hunt Rescued After 7-Hour Operation; Visuals Surface
PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 09:28 AM IST
Thane: Five boys, who went to catch crabs on a hill in Maharashtra's Thane city but lost their way, were rescued in a joint overnight operation by multiple agencies, an official said on Saturday.

Of the five boys, most of whom are aged around 12 years, three are siblings, he said, adding that the rescue operation lasted seven hours.

Official Statement Of Chief Of Regional Disaster Management Cell Of Thane Municipal Corporation

"Five boys from Dargah Galli in Azad Nagar area went up to the Khadi Machine area on Mumbra hill around 5 pm in order to catch crabs. But they lost their way and raised an alarm. Some persons who were passing by at that time, heard them shouting for help, but could not find them. They later alerted the fire brigade," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

