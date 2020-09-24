Thane: 48-year-old man dies after speeding container hits him; driver booked

Thane: A 48-year-old died after being hit by a speeding container on Wednesday. The accident took place on the Mumbra-Panvel route near Shil-Daighar area in Thane.

"Mangaldas Katarmal Bhanushali, 48, is the name of the deceased who was driving his bike, when a container (NL 01AB 4696) hit his vehicle from behind, as he lost his control. The biker fell off his bike and suffered serious injuries. He was later declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. The container driver fled away from the spot," said an official from Shil-Daighar police station, Thane.

The accident took place at around 11:30 am on Wednesday near Lucky enterprises shop which falls on Mumbra-Panvel road, Thane. The deceased was the resident of Mangal Apartment, near Santosh Nagar in Kalyan (East).

"The driver of the container has been booked under sections 304, 279 (A) of Indian Penal Code and under section 184 of Motor vehicle act," informed police official.