Thane: 48-year-old man arrested for raping minor niece in Bhiwandi

Thane: The Bhiwandi Taluka police of Thane rural police have arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly raping his niece a 16-year-old minor girl. The matter came to light after the physically challenged girl narrated the ordeal to her parents.

The police said the minor girl stays with her parents in one of the villages in Bhiwandi Taluka. The accused, who is her uncle stays in the same village. The girl claims that a few days ago, her uncle forcefully raped her and threatened her to not reveal the incident to anyone. After, the episode, the girl appeared quiet and seemed depressed.

Getting suspicious of her behaviour, her parents then questioned her about the reason behind it. She then narrated the ordeal to her parents, who were shocked and approached the Bhiwandi Rural police station.

The Bhiwandi Taluka police have registered a case under section 376 of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The victim girl was sent for medical and accordingly and after registering a case search operation to trace the accused was started.

Dattatraya Borate, senior police inspector, Bhiwandi Taluka police station said that they have arrested the accused, "We have registered a case and have arrested the accused. He was produced in court on Monday and remanded in police custody till September 17," added Borate.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 06:36 PM IST