Thane: 400 caught for use of tinted glass on vehicles in city

Police have caught 400 people for using black films and tinted glass on their vehicles in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Sunday.

A drive was conducted against traffic rules violators on Friday, during which these people were caught, the traffic police official said.

Use of tinted glass is prohibited as per a Supreme Court ruling and under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

The police have also urged the Thane civic body to increase the number of CCTVs in the city limits to keep an eye on those indulging in rash driving, the official said.