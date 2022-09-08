Thane: 4 held as cops crack Ulhasnagar dacoity case

Representative Image |

Thane: Thane police have arrested four persons and claimed to have cracked a case of loot of cash and valuables worth Rs 10.4 lakh from a house in Ulhasnagar town here.

A gang of armed dacoits had on August 30 entered the house of a priest of Swami Dama Ram Sahib Durbar, a religious denomination, by breaking the main door.

The dacoits had also attacked the priest's son before decamping with Rs 80,000 in cash besides gold and sliver ornaments, according to police.

The Vitthalwadi police had then registered a case against unidentified persons.

Eight police teams subsequently worked on various leads including intelligence inputs, a police release said on Wednesday.

The police checked footage of 100 to 150 CCTVs at various places in Mumbra and Kalyan areas of Thane, neighbouring Raigad district and Mumbai and spotted a car, which was used in the offence.

The car was later traced to Mumbra and its owner, Akbar Iman Khan, told the police that he and some others had committed the dacoity, the release said.

Based on the information, the police arrested three other persons, identified as Asif Varis Ali Shakh, Shivling Virsingh Sikalkar and Rahulsingh Bablusingh Juni, it said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions, the police added.