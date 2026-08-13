Thane: 35-Year-Old Woman’s ‘Seizures’ Diagnosed As Rare Autoimmune Encephalitis At KIMS Hospitals

Doctors at KIMS Hospitals, Thane diagnosed a 35-year-old woman with rare autoimmune encephalitis after her seizure-like episodes did not match conventional epilepsy | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: A 35-year-old woman who had been suffering from recurrent seizure-like episodes for nearly three months was eventually diagnosed with a rare autoimmune brain disorder at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, after doctors found that her symptoms did not match conventional epilepsy.

The woman had consulted multiple hospitals and was being treated for seizures, while she had also been evaluated for psychiatric symptoms. However, her abnormal movements continued despite medication. At KIMS Hospitals, she developed severe convulsions during an MRI and required emergency intubation, ventilatory support and intensive care.

Doctors Suspected Autoimmune Encephalitis

The key clue came when doctors found that her seizure-like episodes were accompanied by behavioural symptoms, while repeated EEG monitoring did not show the electrical changes usually associated with epilepsy. Dr Dipesh Pimple, Consultant Neurologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, suspected autoimmune encephalitis on the first day of admission.

In simple terms, the woman was not suffering from conventional epilepsy. Her immune system was mistakenly attacking her brain, causing inflammation and producing movements that looked like seizures.

“Autoimmune encephalitis is one of the most challenging neurological conditions because it can closely resemble epilepsy or even primary psychiatric illness. In this patient, the seizure pattern, normal EEG findings and behavioural symptoms did not fit the usual picture. Rather than waiting for every investigation to confirm the diagnosis, we relied on careful clinical assessment and initiated immunotherapy early,” said Dr Pimple.

Timely Immunotherapy Improved Condition

Doctors immediately started high-dose intravenous steroids to control the immune attack. As some abnormal movements persisted, the team subsequently administered intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG).

The response was rapid, with a significant reduction in abnormal movements within two days of IVIG treatment. She was gradually taken off ventilatory support and shifted out of the ICU.

With neurological rehabilitation, the patient regained her strength, began walking independently, resumed eating without assistance and gradually returned to her daily activities. At follow-up, she continued to show sustained improvement with only occasional residual episodes.

Rare But Treatable Disorder

Doctors said the case highlights how autoimmune encephalitis can mimic epilepsy and psychiatric illness, potentially delaying diagnosis. They stressed that unexplained seizure-like episodes, particularly those that do not respond to routine treatment or are accompanied by behavioural changes, warrant detailed neurological evaluation.

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Autoimmune encephalitis is a rare but treatable brain disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks brain cells, causing inflammation and symptoms such as seizures, confusion, memory problems and behavioural changes. India does not yet have reliable population-level data, but studies suggest that it affects about 1–2 people per 10 lakh every year worldwide.

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