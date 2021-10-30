Thane: 33-year-old woman duped of Rs 1.33 lakh by online fraudsters; police register case

A 33-year-old woman from Thane was cheated by online fraudsters for Rs 1.33 lakhs. The accused on the pretext of giving a job to the victim shared a link and later took details of credit card and cheated her.

The police said the complainant is a resident of Owale on Ghodbunder road in Thane. The woman claims the cheating took place on September 9, 2021 in the afternoon. "She claims to have received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be Riya Sharma. The caller pretended to be an employee of Naukri.com and was assured of a job. After getting confirmation from the victim for the requirement of a job. The caller sends a link asking the victim to fill up the form online. Further taking the credit card details transfer the cash of Rs 1, 31, 517," said a police officer from Kasarvadavli police station.

The Kasarvadavli police have registered a case under section 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian penal code and sections of the Information Technology Act. "The woman gave a written complaint and after investigation a case was registered on 29 October. During the investigation it is learnt that the caller took different OTP's and transferred the amount to Freecharge payment tech and cheated the complainant. With the help of the details on which the cash was transferred we are trying to trace the accused," added the police officer.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 11:08 PM IST