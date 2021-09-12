e-Paper Get App

Advertisement

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 09:33 AM IST

Thane: 3 injured after slab of building collapses in Rabodi area

PTI
Thane: 3 injured after slab of building collapses in Rabodi area | ANI

Thane: 3 injured after slab of building collapses in Rabodi area | ANI

Three people were injured after the slab of a residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, civic officials said.

The slab of first floor of the four-storey building located in Rabodi area crashed at around 6 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's deputy commissioner Ashok Burpulle said.

After being alerted, a team of local firemen and regional disaster management cell rushed to the spot and pulled out three people trapped under the debris, he said.

The three injured persons were rushed to a local hospital where their condition was reported to be out of danger, he said.

The building has a total of 73 flats, he said, adding that all other occupants were shifted to safer places.

Civic engineers will examine the building, the official said.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 09:33 AM IST
