Thane: 28 -year-old woman commits suicide after killing her two children

On Sunday evening, a 28 -year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after killing her two children, by hanging them, in Thane.

According to Mid-Day, the 28 -year-old woman was identified as Seeta Raju Vaviva, who lived in Green Acres II complex building situated on Ghodbandar road, Thane. The two kid was identified as Lax (4) and Rudra (5). When the police arrived at the spot they found the two children’s bodies hanging from the fan in the living room while Seeta's body was found hanging inside the bedroom. The woman had killed her children by hanging them with a bedsheet on the fan before committing suicide.

The cops have also recovered a suicide note in which the 28 -year-old woman blamed her husband and in-laws and held them responsible for her death. There was an ongoing case of domestic violence and dowry harassment in Kutch Gujarat. After she attended the case, on August 30, she came to Mumbai and was residing in Thane at her brother's house. Family sources told the Mid-Day that her husband would consume alcohol and then assault Seeta and her kids. Apparently, he would also force alcohol on his children. The cops have registered an ADR and are investigating the mater