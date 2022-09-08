Thane: 27-year-old drug addict brutally murders elderly woman | FPJ/Prashant Narvekar

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old drug addict brutally murdered a 65-year-old woman at Srinagar in Thane four to five days back. The accused killed the elderly woman with a sharp weapon because he wanted money for drugs, informed a police official on Thursday, September 8.

The Srinagar police station registered a case of murder against the accused and arrested him as well as his mother for being part of the crime.

Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod, deputy commissioner of police, Thane city police, said, " The victim has been identified as Jijabai Kedar, 65, and she used to live in the house alone in a chawl in the Wagle Estate area in Thane. She had rented out some of the rooms there. The woman's relatives approached the police on Wednesday, saying that Jijabai Kedar was not responding to their calls."

Rathod further added, "Shortly after a complaint from the victim's relatives, a police team went to the woman's house, which was locked from the outside, and the team broke open the door and found the woman's decomposed body lying inside. We suspect that the woman died four to five days ago. We sent the body to the government hospital for a postmortem and from there we came to know that she was murdered."

"Based on suspicion, a police probe team took a 27-year-old tenement into custody on Wednesday night and interrogated him," said Rathod.

Rathod said, "Narayan Vijaylal Kewat (27) is originally from Uttar Pradesh and he was arrested by the Srinagar police. He is a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Srinagar in Thane and he used to stay with his mother, Subhavati Kewat. Narayan was addicted to drugs and to get money for the drugs, he entered the house of his neighbour, Jijabai Kedar (65) late at night on Sunday, September 4 and started searching the house to steal money and valuables. But soon the victim woke up and the reason, Narayan killed Jijabai woke up and the reason, Narayan killed Jijabai by stabbing her on the neck with the knife. He took about 4 tola of gold from Jijabai's body and locked her door from outside and ran away. Narayan gave the stolen gold to his mother. Also in this case, when the police received a complaint about the missing Jijabai's death, it was revealed that Narayan had committed this murder to fulfil his drug addiction and had also involved."

A case was registered against Narayan Kewat under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).