Thane: 24-year-old woman duped of over Rs 92,000 in online fraud

The Naupada police have registered a cheating case where a 24-year-old woman was cheated for Rs 92,509. The police said the fraudster sent a link to the victims and after she pressed like, the amount was debited from her credit card.

The police said the complainant, a 24-year-old woman, is a resident of Naupada in Thane. The police said the cheating took place on December 7 at 12:30 pm. The victim was sitting at her house when she received a call from an unknown number.

"The female caller pretended to be speaking from the SBI (state bank of India) helpline. The caller then sends the victim's Aadhar Card and identity card of her bank manager to gain her trust. The caller then sent a link asking the victim to open it. After the victim opens the link through an online method, an amount has been debited from her account," said a police officer.

The police said a total of Rs 92,509 was debited from the account of the victim. She further approached the Naupada police to register a case.

The Naupada police have registered a case under sections of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of Information Technology.

"We have registered a case to further check where the cash was transferred or online shopping was done," said a police officer.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 08:17 PM IST