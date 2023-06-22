Thane: 22-Year-Old Man Hangs Self To Death At Relatives' Home

FPJ

Thane: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man Suraj Sunil Waghmare took his own life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his relatives' home in Thane on Thursday.

As per initial reports, Suraj was employed at Pooja Pathology Laboratory, located on Pokhran Road in Thane West.

The reasons behind Suraj's extreme step are yet to be determined, and investigations are underway to shed light on the circumstances surrounding his suicide.

(This is developing news. More details will be added shortly)