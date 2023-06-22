 Thane: 22-Year-Old Man Hangs Self To Death At Relatives' Home
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 22-Year-Old Man Hangs Self To Death At Relatives' Home

Thane: 22-Year-Old Man Hangs Self To Death At Relatives' Home

As per initial reports, Suraj was employed at Pooja Pathology Laboratory, located on Pokhran Road in Thane West.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Thane: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man Suraj Sunil Waghmare took his own life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his relatives' home in Thane on Thursday. 

As per initial reports, Suraj was employed at Pooja Pathology Laboratory, located on Pokhran Road in Thane West.

The reasons behind Suraj's extreme step are yet to be determined, and investigations are underway to shed light on the circumstances surrounding his suicide.

(This is developing news. More details will be added shortly)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: Demolition of Six out of 15 Rickety Buildings Stuck in Legal Trouble

Mira Bhayandar: Demolition of Six out of 15 Rickety Buildings Stuck in Legal Trouble

Thane: 22-Year-Old Man Hangs Self To Death At Relatives' Home

Thane: 22-Year-Old Man Hangs Self To Death At Relatives' Home

Thane: Court Gives Judicial Custody To Mira Road Monster Till July 6

Thane: Court Gives Judicial Custody To Mira Road Monster Till July 6

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Removes Illegal Hoardings Along Sion-Panvel Highway

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Removes Illegal Hoardings Along Sion-Panvel Highway

Navi Mumbai: Meeting Held Ahead Of Bakri Eid In Panvel Municipal Corporation

Navi Mumbai: Meeting Held Ahead Of Bakri Eid In Panvel Municipal Corporation