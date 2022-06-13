Thane: 22-year-old Bhiwandi man arrested for posting supporting post on Facebook for Nupur Sharma

Unsplash

Thane: The Narpoli police in Bhiwandi on Monday arrested one 22-year-old man named Mahesh Chavan for posting a supporting post for Nupur Sharma on his Facebook account. The arrested man has been sent to police custody for one day.

Earlier on Sunday, June 12, a 20-year-old man named Saad Ansari was arrested from his house in Bhiwandi for derogatory post against Prophet Muhammad and also posting a supporting post for the now-suspended BJP leader on his Instagram account. There was tense like situation in Bhiwandi area after his post and police took lots of pain for bringing the situation into control.

Madan Ballal, senior police inspector of Narpoli police station said, "We have arrested Mukesh Chavan (22) from his house for posting a supporting post on Facebook for Nupur Sharma. Earlier on Sunday the situation in Bhiwandi was tense due to derogatory post from Muslim man Saad Ansari. The police have arrested Saad Ansari but action will also be taken against the mob for taking law into their own hand. Mukesh Chavan was presented in Thane court which ordered one day police custody to him."

Ballal while replying about the Bhiwandi police station summons to Nupur Sharma to present at police station on June 13 to file her reply said, " The Bhiwandi police station has received a mail from Nupur Sharma advocate asking some more days in order to present at Bhiwandi police station for filing her reply. Accordingly Bhiwandi police station has granted the permission but as of now has not given any other date."