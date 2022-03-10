Thane: 21-year-old found dead in open ground; investigation on

Thane: The Shivaji Nagar police in Ambarnath is investigating the murder case of a 21-year-old man working with a jeans manufacturing unit who was found dead in an open ground. The police have registered a case against an unknown person and are investigating the matter.

The police said the deceased is identified as Sandeep Mahadev Divakar 21, who worked with a jeans manufacturing unit and is a resident of Kurla camp, Samta Nagar in Ulhasnagar 4. "On February 11, 2022, Divakar was found dead in an open ground in Ambarnath. Locals identified him and approached the police. He was then shifted to the civic hospital where doctors declared him dead. Accordingly, an accidental death report was registered by the police and investigation was started in the case," said a police officer.

The police said the dead body was sent for post mortem and the report allegedly revealed his death due to strangling. Accordingly recently a case has been registered at Shivaji Nagar police under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian penal code.

Madhukar Bhoge, senior police inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station confirmed about a murder case had been registered and said investigation is going on.

The police said the reports claim the deceased Divakar was strangled to death. "He used to stay with his brother and used to work in a manufacturing unit. We interrogated his brother and other close one to get details about any past rivalries. But they aren't aware of any such activities. We are investigating from all angles to reach the dept and trace the murderer," said an police officer.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:48 PM IST