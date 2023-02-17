e-Paper Get App
Thane: 21-year-old biker killed after being hit by truck from behind

A case was registered against the truck driver at Kalwa police station.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 02:00 AM IST
article-image
Accident | Representative Image
Thane: A 21-year-old biker from Nashik was killed after being hit by a truck near Saket Bridge on the Nashik-Mumbai road in Kalwa Thane on Thursday. A case was registered against the truck driver at Kalwa police station.

Regional Disaster Management cell chief Avinash Sawant, said, “The truck driver Sunil Patel travelling to Nhava-Seva from Bhiwandi hit the two-wheeler from behind killing a biker on spot.”

Sawant further added, “The deceased biker has been identified as Pravin Hariram Mott, 21, a resident of Nashik. He was travelling from Nashik to Mumbai.”

The Kalwa traffic police have sent the deceased’s body for post-mortem to Indra Gandhi Memorial (IGM) hospital in Bhiwandi. Both the vehicles involved in the accident were later moved to one side of the road for the smooth movement of traffic, police said.

