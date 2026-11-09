Thane: 21 Acquitted In 2008 Case Of Clash During Dahi Handi Festivities, Attack On Police Personnel

Image for representation. | File Pic

Mumbai: A Thane court has acquitted 21 persons in a case from 2008 about a clash between two Dahi Handi groups, during which several police personnel sustained injuries and their vehicles were damaged.

The incident had taken place on August 25, 2008, during Dahi Handi festivities held at Tembhi Naka and Tower Naka in the city. Two groups – Jai Jawan Govinda Group (Jogeshwari) and the Mazgaon Govinda Group – had got into a clash, during which stones and bottles were thrown, PTI reported.

When the police intervened, the groups attacked the police team, causing injuries to personnel and damage to their vehicles.

The police had filed a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to assaulting a public servant, rioting, unlawful assembly and other offences.

Court order

However, Additional Sessions Judge Pankaj A Patki, in his order on Saturday, held that the prosecution had failed to prove the accused persons' role in obstructing the police from carrying out their duties, PTI reported.

Judge Patki noted that going by the investigating officer's own admission, over 1,000 persons had gathered in the area on that day, because of which it was crucial to correctly identify those allegedly behind the violence.

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