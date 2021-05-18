Thane: 20-year-old murdered in Bhiwandi, 2 arrested

Bhiwandi: The Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have arrested two people for killing a 20-year-old boy. The police said the deceased had robbed the mobile phone of one of the accused. Hence, in anger, they tied the boy with a nylon rope to an iron pipe and assaulted him. Later one of the accused strangled him to death with the nylon rope.

According to the police, the deceased is identified as Moti Abdul Hasan Shaikh. The complainant Abdul Hasan Shaikh, 50, works in a powerloom unit in Bhiwandi. In his statement to police, Shaikh said he was working at powerloom on May 16 when at 2 pm his nephew came to him informing about Moti been murdered. "My nephew informed me about Moti lying at the Nazim seth powerloom in Jaffar compound. We rushed to the spot to see police and locals gathered at the spot," said Abdul in his statement to police.

The police during investigation found on Sunday, May 16 that the deceased robbed the mobile phone of Deepak Kumar Gautam, one of the accused, and fled away. "Around two to three people traced him and brought him to the Nazim seth powerloom unit. They tied him with a nylon rope to an iron pipe. They assaulted him and later Deepak Kumar strangled him to death with a nylon rope," said a police officer.

The Shanti Nagar police have registered a murder case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police have arrested two accused identified as Deepak Kumar Gautam, 25, and Vasudev Gautam, 20, and are in search of three more accused involved in the crime.

Sheetal Raut, senior police inspector, Shanti Nagar police station confirmed about that the murder case has been registered and said, "We have arrested two accused who are in police custody till May 25."