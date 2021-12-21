Thane: 2 women arrested by cops in matter of theft of jewellery from express trains

Two women from Gulbarga in neighbouring Karnataka have been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery from passengers of long-distance trains, police in Thane in Maharashtra said on Tuesday.

On December 11, jewellery worth Rs 3.02 lakh was stolen from a 42-year-old woman who was trying to board the Tapovan Express at Kalyan station, after which a probe zeroed in two suspects who were spotted at Chinchpokli suburban station in Mumbai on December 15, Kalyan Railway police STF senior inspector Gajendra Patil said.

"The jewellery stolen in the Tapovan Express incident as well ornaments worth Rs 1.25 lakh stolen in another case have been recovered. The two accused are Rekhar Kamble and Roza Kamble. They are originally from Gulbarga in Karnataka but reside in Saat Rasta area of Mumbai currently," he said.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 06:32 PM IST