Thane: 2 killed, 1 injured as trucker swerves to save biker | Representative

A truck driver who swerved his vehicle in the Shilphata area of Thane, in an attempt to save a speeding biker, met with an accident resulting in the death of two people in the truck, with a third being seriously injured.

An officer of the Shil-Daighar police said, “The driver tried to save a biker who was speeding from the opposite direction. As he swerved, he lost control and his vehicle overturned in a field. The incident took place on Sunday evening, killing Dinesh Gond and Chintaman Khutade. Sharad Wagh who registered the complainant was injured in the accident.”

The police officer added that five to six people including Gond and Khutade work at a brick kiln and had left for Taloja with bricks loaded in the truck. They were sitting on the bricks at the back of the truck. “While the others managed to jump out as the truck turned turtle, Gond, Khutade and Wagh couldn't manage to do so.