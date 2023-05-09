 Thane: 2 BJP officials get bail in atrocity case
Pramod Chavan and Ganesh Dalvi were asked to pay a surety of Rs25,000 each.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
Eknath Shinde's Shiv-Sena faction leader and former mayor Naresh Mhaske |

Thane: A Thane court on Tuesday granted bail to two BJP workers against whom a case was registered under the Atrocities Act last month. Pramod Chavan and Ganesh Dalvi were asked to pay a surety of Rs25,000 each. The case was filed following a complaint from Shiv Sena workers who accused Chavan of using caste-based slurs against the party’s Thane spokesperson Naresh Mhaske on social media.

