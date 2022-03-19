Thane: 2 arrested for assaulting traffic constable with brick

The Rabodi police in Thane have arrested two people for assaulting a 56-year-old traffic police constable with a brick and injuring his head. The police said the accused were booked by the traffic constable in a drunk and driving case and so to take revenge, they assaulted him.

The traffic police constable has been identified as Nagnath Sahebrao Kande (56), based with Thane traffic police. "On March 18, at 6:35 am Kande along with his colleague were having tea at a Nagori tea centre near Golden Dying Naka, Thane.

"When one of the accused came running towards him and hit the brick on his head Kande in an attempt of killing the constable. Injured Kande was then shifted to private where he is undergoing treatment," said a police officer from Rabodi police station.

A case was then registered at Rabodi police station under sections 307, 353, 332, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian penal code.

The Rabodi police have arrested the duo who have been identified as Anil Gupta (38) and Bhagirat Chavan (38), both residents of Thane.

The police during the investigation found the traffic constable took action against Chavan for drunk and driving and violating traffic rules while Gupta was charged under section 188 of the motor vehicle act.

"However, the accused got angry for taking action against them and to take revenge, they assaulted the traffic police constable with a brick on his head. We are further investigating the matter," said a police officer.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 07:06 PM IST