Thackeray orders probe into power failure, panel to inquire whether it was expected, unexpected or due to negligence

CM Uddhav Thackeray has taken a serious note of the power failure and ordered an inquiry by a four-member committee which will submit its report within a week. The probe will look into whether the power failure was because of technical glitch or manual error; it will also inquire whether there was any foul play or look at the possibility of the collapse having been engineered.

Thackeray, who came under attack from the BJP, held an urgent meeting with the state energy minister Nitin Raut and officials. He has also directed the state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company to carry out a technical audit of the transmission system. Raut told Free Press Journal, ‘’ The Chief Minister has directed that the inquiry panel should probe whether the breakdown was expected or unexpected, or whether there was any negligence.

The panel will find out the exact reasons for the grid failure and why only 50% repair of the GIS system was complete. The panel will make recommendations on how to avoid recurrence of a similar collapse.'' The audit committee is expected to be chaired by IIT Bombay’s technical head of department and will comprise MahaTransco’s technical advisor Uttam Zalte and two other experts.