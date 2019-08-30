Test to detect terrorist airborne drones: Cops

Mumbai: Mumbai police has tested a drone detection machine from a Korean company, in the light of upcoming Ganeshotsav and assembly elections.

On Thursday, the Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve monitored the testing of these drone detection machines at the police headquarters compound.

According to police, two Korean companies -- Orion 9 and Navik Air -- gave a demonstration of the detectors that could make the drones ineffective flying in the air.

The range of the detector is said to be 800 meteres. After detecting the drone, policemen will have to point the detection machine towards the drone.

The machine will then render the drone ineffective with electromagnetic waves. Sources also claimed that after the proposal to buy the machine, these drone detectors would be placed at high risk zones and vital installations like RBI, Mantralaya, Gateway of India along with others.