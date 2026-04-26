Tensions Flare Between BJP & Shiv Sena Workers Over Derogatory Language At Mira Bhayandar Cricket Event | Credits: Britannica (Representational Image)

Mira Bhayandar: A cricket tournament organized by the Pratap Sarnaik Foundation at Subhash Chandra Bose Ground in Bhayandar West witnessed a heated confrontation between BJP and Shiv Sena workers.

The Trigger According to reports, BJP activists received information that Gurujot Singh, who is accused of using derogatory and abusive language against MLA Narendra Mehta, was scheduled to attend the event.

Incensed by this, BJP workers staged a strong protest. The situation escalated when they targeted posters featuring Singh, blackening them with ink and hitting them with sandals to express their outrage. This act of protest turned into a display of strength by the BJP workers, causing a tense atmosphere to grip the area for some time.

The incident has significantly heated up the local political climate. Police administration intervened promptly to maintain law and order, successfully bringing the situation under control and ensuring no further escalation occurred.

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