 Technical Glitch Disrupts IRCTC Ticket Booking, Sparks Passenger Inconvenience; System Restored After 5 Hours
Despite the fix, users on various social media platforms complained of continued difficulties, particularly with tatkal ticket bookings.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 07:49 PM IST
Technical Glitch Disrupts IRCTC Ticket Booking, Sparks Passenger Inconvenience; System Restored After 5 Hours | Representational Image

On Thursday, a technical glitch paralyzed ticket booking on the IRCTC website, causing significant inconvenience for railway passengers. The issue, reported around 11:30 am, was resolved by 4:30 pm, according to an IRCTC spokesperson. Despite the fix, users on various social media platforms complained of continued difficulties, particularly with tatkal ticket bookings.

IRCTC responds

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation acknowledged the problem at 12:04 pm on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), stating that e-ticket services were temporarily affected. A statement  from IRCTC on social media platform 'X'  mentioned a temporary disruption in e-ticket bookings due to an ongoing technical problem.

"E-ticket booking is temporarily affected due to technical reasons. Technical team is working on it, and booking will be made available soon," IRCTC posted on 'X.'

Payment failures, dropped transactions, and errors

In addition to social media complaints, users highlighted issues such as payment failures, dropped transactions, and errors during the redirection process after deducting payments. The IRCTC website displayed a downtime message, citing maintenance activity and advising users to try again later. The inconvenience prompted users to express frustration and call for improvements in the IRCTC ticketing system.

With nearly 70% of total ticket bookings conducted through the IRCTC website and app, the technical hiccup raised concerns about the system's reliability and urged authorities to focus on enhancing the efficiency of the ticketing platform. As users await a seamless experience, the IRCTC assured ongoing efforts by its technical team to address the lingering issues.

