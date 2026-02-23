Tears, Tributes & Rare Unity In Maharashtra Legislature As CM Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray Bid Farewell To Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Legislature Pays Emotional Tribute To Ajit Pawar; Fadnavis, Shinde, Uddhav Recall His Leadership & Legacy | Maharashtra Legislative Council & Assembly YT page

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislature witnessed rare political unity and deep emotion as leaders across party lines paid tribute to former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during the ongoing Budget Session 2026. In both Houses, senior leaders remembered him not merely as a seasoned administrator but as a towering figure whose absence has left a profound void in the state’s political landscape.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while moving the condolence motion, described the moment as “extremely emotional,” saying he never imagined he would have to speak on such an occasion for Ajit Pawar. Calling him a close friend and mentor, Fadnavis said their association extended far beyond politics. “He was not just a colleague, but a companion in public life,” he said, recalling Pawar’s discipline, early-morning work routines and sharp administrative acumen. Fadnavis noted that Pawar had presented the State Budget 11 times and was poised to set a new record, a milestone that will now remain unfulfilled.

In the Legislative Council, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also spoke with visible emotion. Drawing from personal grief, Shinde said he understood the pain of Pawar’s family, having lost his own children in a tragic accident. “Dada was older than me — I have lost an elder brother,” he said. Recalling their time working together, including during the Maha Aghadi government, Shinde praised Pawar’s ability to study proposals in depth, take officials into confidence and push decisions with clarity and firmness. He described Pawar as a decisive leader who ensured governance did not stall.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, addressing the Council, termed Pawar an efficient and tireless public servant. Referring to their tenure together during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Pawar served as Finance Minister, Thackeray said Pawar ensured that Maharashtra’s administrative machinery continued to function smoothly despite unprecedented challenges. “I have lost a dear friend, and Maharashtra has lost an efficient leader,” he said. Thackeray also recalled the passing of leaders such as Gopinath Munde and RR Patil, calling it a collective misfortune for the state.

Across party lines, the tributes reflected respect for Ajit Pawar’s administrative strength, work ethic and political stature, a legacy that continues to resonate within Maharashtra’s corridors of power.

