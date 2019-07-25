Tax departement celebrates income tax day

Mumbai: The income tax department in the financial capital celebrated 'Aaykar Diwas' on Wednesday by holding an outreach programme at the Wilson College.

The programme to commemorate introduction of income tax on the same day in 1860, was inaugurated by the commissioner Pratap Singh, according to an official statement.

Singh explained the importance of income tax for nation building, and what happens if a person does not pay income tax to the students, it said.

He also exhorted the students to promote payment of taxes as a value and for sensitising potential tax payers that payment of taxes was an ethical duty of all citizens, the statement said.

Senior officials from the department, including joint commissioners for TDS (tax deducted at source) Abdul Hakeem IRS and Suman Kumar, also attended the event.