Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Central Railway To Run Special Suburban Trains For Participants

Mumbai, Jan 17: To facilitate participants of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, Central Railway will operate two special suburban train services during the intervening night of January 17–18, 2026 (Saturday/Sunday midnight).
Services on Main and Harbour lines
According to railway officials, the special services will run on both the Main Line and the Harbour Line to ensure smooth and timely travel for marathon runners and associated staff.
Service details announced
Main Line – Kalyan–Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Special
Departure from Kalyan: 2.30 am
Arrival at CSMT Mumbai: 4.00 am
Harbour Line – Panvel–CSMT Special
Departure from Panvel: 2.25 am
Arrival at CSMT Mumbai: 3.45 am
Halts at all stations
Both special suburban trains will halt at all en route stations on their respective routes.
Advisory to passengers
Passengers, especially marathon participants, are advised to take note of these arrangements and avail themselves of the special services provided for the event.
