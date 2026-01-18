 Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Central Railway To Run Special Suburban Trains For Participants
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Central Railway To Run Special Suburban Trains For Participants

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Central Railway To Run Special Suburban Trains For Participants

To facilitate Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 participants, Central Railway will operate two special suburban trains on the intervening night of January 17–18. Services will run from Kalyan and Panvel to CSMT, halting at all stations to ensure smooth early-morning travel.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 01:43 AM IST
Central Railway announces special suburban train services to facilitate Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 participants during early morning hours | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 17: To facilitate participants of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, Central Railway will operate two special suburban train services during the intervening night of January 17–18, 2026 (Saturday/Sunday midnight).

Services on Main and Harbour lines

According to railway officials, the special services will run on both the Main Line and the Harbour Line to ensure smooth and timely travel for marathon runners and associated staff.

Service details announced

Main Line – Kalyan–Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Special
Departure from Kalyan: 2.30 am
Arrival at CSMT Mumbai: 4.00 am

Harbour Line – Panvel–CSMT Special
Departure from Panvel: 2.25 am
Arrival at CSMT Mumbai: 3.45 am

Halts at all stations

Both special suburban trains will halt at all en route stations on their respective routes.

Advisory to passengers

Passengers, especially marathon participants, are advised to take note of these arrangements and avail themselves of the special services provided for the event.

