TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: Over 3.5k police force deployed to guide participants ably

More than 57,000 participants on Sunday participated in the Mumbai Marathon, the largest in Asia, being held for the first time after a break of two years due to the pandemic. More than 3,600 police personnel were deployed to guide the participants ably, manage the huge crowd and also that of the onlookers, maintain discipline throughout the event for safety of the people.

A total of 3,145 police constables and 540 officers monitored the routes of the marathon and important locations in south and central Mumbai. Officials of Mumbai Police Anti-Terrorism cells, 18 platoons of the State Reserve Police Force, four squads of Riot Control Police, and 18 Quick Response Teams were also deployed. Considering the gathering of runners, combat, BDDS, and gas squads were present at the venue and other important places.

The police were directing the participants and guiding them through all checkpoints during the marathon. “The event was well organized and the citizens looked happy and enjoyed the race. All our men were on high alert and made sure the event started and ended smoothly,” said a police officer at the marathon.