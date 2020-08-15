Tareekh Pe Tareekh: Students stressed as exams matter drags on

'Justice delayed is justice denied' is the chant of students who posted messages on social media after the final year examination matter was heard in the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday, following which the matter will be heard again on August 18. Final year students state they are stressed while waiting for a direction in their favour, considering that the matter is being prolonged and pushed further in every hearing.

The apex court had adjourned the final year examination matter on July 31 to August 10. Then, on August 10, it pushed the final hearing to August 14, 2020. On August 14, the SC did hear the matter with few counsels left to argue, which will now be done on August 18.

The stress level of students is increasing with every hearing as the matter is just being prolonged, said Kamalakar Shete, founder of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Students' Union. Shete said, "After every argument in the court, we just cannot say anything about what will be the final decision. The matter is just being pushed further from one date to another, which is adding to tremendous stress among students."

Deepika Sen, a final year student of the University of Mumbai (MU), said, "The hearing on Friday went so well, but we got nothing out of it except the next date. Why is no one thinking about the anxiety and uncertainty faced by students every day? We are caught up in a circle of differences between the central and respective state governments."

In addition, students fear they are running out of time because, recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the Ministry of Education to allow universities to open up to conduct final examinations.

Rhea Iyer, a student leader said, "On one hand, we are sitting in our homes waiting for the final decision regarding the examination. While on the other, the central government is directing universities to conduct final year examinations amidst the increasing number of COVID-19 cases."

Students of various states, student union members and leaders have decided to stage an online protest on Twitter with a Mass Tweet on August 15 from 9 am with #IndependenceFromExamsInCovid. Shete said, "We have to stand together, because we cannot meet in person and protest outside. It does not matter which state or place we belong to. We got to raise a voice as examinations during the pandemic situation are a threat to our lives."