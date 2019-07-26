Tadvi case: Last words; see no way out of it, can only see end

Mumbai: The three-page suicide note written by Dr Payal Tadvi names the three arrested woman doctors – Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehere and Ankita Khandelwal.

The note, written on a case paper of the civic hospital, explains how the trio of seniors subjected Tadvi and her classmate to mental distress and harassment.

It begins with Tadvi apologising to her parents. “My parents are my world but now at this stage things have become unbearable. I cannot stand for a minute with them (the trio accused).”

“From last one year, we have been bearing them, hoping one day this will end. But now I can only see the end. There is no way out of it and I am stuck,” the note reads.

Further, in her note, Tadvi says, days are passing by but there is no end to her pathetic condition. “What is this personal thing between us that is causing you (accused doctors) to trouble us.

I have made this decision after trying everything,” the note reads.Tadvi states she feels let down by the hospital authorities and her department.

“I found that no one is there to stand for us and support us in this department. In fact it is all our fault and we are always at fault has been concluded,” she says.

The note details how passionate she was about wanting to be a gynaecologist and why she obtained admission in BYL Nair hospital. But suddenly, things took a turn for worse.

“But soon people started showing their colours. Initially me and my classmate (name withheld) did not come forward and say anything to anyone but the torture continued to the level that I could not bear it.

“I complained against them but it showed no result. And my condition still continues to be the same. Be it a mistake or not we are so teared apart in front of everyone -– patients, staff and almost everyone,” the note reads.

Tadvi has further mentioned in her note, due to all this harassment, she has lost her personal as well as professional life.

“Because it has been declared by them that they will not let me learn anything until they are in Nair. I have been purposely put in the Prenatal Care (PNC) ward so that I cannot learn about the gynec patients.

“I am prohibited from handling labour room from last three weeks because they don’t find me efficient. I have been asked to stay out of the labour room and instead given clerical work in the Out Patients Department (OPD),” she laments.

According to Tadvi, all her efforts to end this harassment were in vain. “I am becoming mentally disturbed as the environment is not healthy to work. I have lost all hopes.

“I thus hold Dr Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehere and Ankita Khandelwal for the conditions of me and my classmate and for what they have portrayed us in front of our department, our lecturers and others. I literally do not see any way out and can only see end,” she concludes.