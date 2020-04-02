Tabligh-E-Jamaat: 5 attendees traced to Mumbra Mosque

Thane: As many as 25 people, including Indonesians and Bangladeshis, who had attended a congregation of Tabligh-e -Jamaat in New Delhi have been traced to the Mumbra mosque, said the health department of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday.

The gathering that took place at Nizamuddin Markaz in the national capital has stirred panic across the states, prompting them to launch a search for those who attended it and who were possibly exposed to the infection.

According to the Thane police, the 25 identified people had attended the congregation on March 18. Out of the 25, 15 are from Bangladesh, 9 are from Malaysia and one is from West Bengal.

The TMC officials said that, on Tuesday, they received information from a Thane policeman who had attended the gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin. Thereafter, they visited the spot and traced 25 people on Tuesday.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, "Those identified have been placed under quarantine and their samples will be tested.

The process to trace the remaining people is underway." TMC health officials said, "We got a list of another 24 people. We are trying to get their travel history."

They have also appealed to the others who had attended the congregation to contact them so that appropriate treatment could be provided on showing COVID-19 symptoms. The mosque has been sanitised by civic officials.