SWR’s ticket checking staff does commendable work between July and September

The ticket checking staff of South Western Railway have done commendable work during July - Sept 2021, South Western Railway has booked 1,16,521 cases of ticketless travelling and registered a fine collection of ₹ 1 crore 32 lakh 99 thousand. The previous year during this period the total cases booked were 2,435 and the fine collected was Rs. 13.74 lakh as fine from defaulters. The Head Quarters Flying Squad of Ticket Examiners has registered 3825 cases & Collected, ₹ 15.44 Lakh fine.

As per Railway Act,1989 Section 138 if any passenger is found travelling without proper pass/ticket, a penalty of ₹ 250 or equivalent to fare (ordinary single fare for the distance which he has travelled or from the station from which the train started and the excess charges i.e. ₹ 250) whichever is more will be imposed.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:18 PM IST