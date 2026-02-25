Swayam Siddha’s ‘Petalists’ Initiative Converts Temple Waste Into Eco-Friendly Holi Colours, Expands Impact In 2026

Petalists project transforms discarded temple flowers into natural Holi colours while creating livelihoods for persons with intellectual disabilities | File Photo

The Swayam Siddha Society for Handicapped has relaunched its ‘Petalists’ project for the second consecutive year, converting discarded temple flowers into 100 per cent natural Holi colours while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for persons with intellectual disabilities.

After a successful debut in 2025, the initiative is scaling up both production and outreach, reinforcing its dual focus on environmental sustainability and social inclusion.

Strong response in debut year

Last year, Project Petalists produced 125 kg of eco-friendly Holi colours by repurposing nearly 500 kg of discarded temple flowers. The initiative received an encouraging response through word-of-mouth publicity, media coverage and corporate collaborations.

Organisations such as IFTAAS and Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach supported the project, leading to bulk orders and increased visibility.

“This project is not just about colours; it is about dignity, sustainability and opportunity,” said a representative of Swayam Siddha. “When people celebrate Holi with Petalists colours, they are supporting a livelihood and protecting the environment at the same time.”

Ambitious production target for this year

Encouraged by last year’s response, the organisation has set an ambitious target of producing 250 kg of natural colours this year by processing nearly 1,000 kg of discarded temple and puja flowers.

Over the past three months, members have been engaged in collecting, segregating, drying and powdering flowers to create five vibrant shades — yellow and orange from marigolds, pink from roses, and blue and green derived from white chrysanthemums.

“We have been working consistently for months to ensure quality and safety,” the representative added. “Each packet reflects the effort and pride of our members.”

Community partnerships and mentorship support

Flower sourcing has been expanded through community networks and temple partnerships. Contributions are being received from Shankaralayam in Chembur, Ahobil Mutt Chembur, SIES Temple and Karthik Temple in Nerul, among others. Social worker Prakash Rajan has also helped streamline regular flower supply through his network.

The Craftizen Foundation has continued its mentorship, providing training in flower recycling and natural colour-making techniques. Student interns are assisting with packaging and outreach initiatives.

“Mentorship from Craftizen Foundation has strengthened our processes and helped us improve quality standards,” the society noted.

Apart from being chemical-free and skin-safe, Petalists colours help divert significant floral waste from landfills and require minimal water for washing compared to synthetic alternatives. The initiative also adds symbolic value, as the colours are made from temple flowers that would otherwise be discarded.

“Every purchase carries a deeper meaning,” the representative said. “It supports inclusion, reduces waste and brings sanctity to the festival.”

A National Award-winning nonprofit with 43 years of service, Swayam Siddha Society operates from centres in Chembur and Rabale (Navi Mumbai), where over 20 members create handcrafted products including bags, cloth pouches, candles and wall hangings.

The organisation has appealed to corporates, institutions and individuals to place bulk orders and promote sustainable, inclusive Holi celebrations.

For orders and inquiries, contact: +91 8976067204.

