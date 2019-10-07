Swachhta Survey: MBMC Faces Daunting Task of Retaining 3rd Spot in State.

Bhayandar: After clinching the third place in the state list for the Swachh Bharat Survey-2019, early this year, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is now staring at an imminent slip in the ranking system owing to non-compliance of various factors. The survey as the central government’s ambitious ranking exercise to evaluate the various measurable aspects of sanitation and hygiene of towns and cities across the country. While the twin-city had climbed four places from its 7th position in all civic body’s in the state, last year it also bagged the 27th spot in the country in January this year. Scoring 3,622 points out of 5000, the twin-city had fell a meager 200 points short of Kolhapur which slotted itself in the second place with 3822 points. However, this year the rankings is bound to skid owing to factors like- limited compliance of segregation of dry and wet garbage and failure to switch over from the existing unified solid waste management project to a viable decentralised scheme mooting 10 mini process plants. Apart from this the civic administration is yet to commission the bio-mining mechanism to get rid of 10 lakh metric tonne waste which has accumulated at the yard in Uttan. “ While most of the mini process plants are on the verge of completion, an agency has been deputed for bio-mining which will start its work soon. All other issues including maximum compliance of at source segregation will be resolved to ensure that all parameters are in-line of the survey.” said civic chief Balaji Khatgaonkar. The MBMC is saddled with a daunting task of disposing off around 500 metric tonnes garbage every day, however, a huge quantity of remains unsegregated at source. Around 237 cities are evaluated on parameters like- collection and transportation of municipal solid waste, its processing and disposal, information, education and communication, capacity building, innovation, citizen feedback and best practices.

--Suresh Golani