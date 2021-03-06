SUV probe: Opinion on Mansukh Hiren's death reserved in autopsy report

Mumbai: The Police have reserved the opinion on the postmortem report of Mansukh Hiren (46), the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle found outside Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence.

A team of four doctors conducted the post mortem of Hiren on Friday night, the report of which was submitted to Mumbra Police in the wee hours of Saturday. According to police sources, they are retracing Hiren's movements to ascertain what went wrong after Friday evening, when he was last seen alive by his workers. His body was handed over to the family who carried out the last rites on Saturday.

Days after an abandoned car was found laden with explosives and gelatin sticks outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia, the body of Hiren was fished out of a creek along the Mumbra-Reti Bunder road in Thane on Friday morning.

While Deputy Commissioner of Police Avinash Ambure said that an autopsy was conducted and the body was handed over to Hiren's family, they were not convinced with the findings and had ordered a Diatom test with the suggestion of their family doctors, which is an important tool in diagnosing death in drowning cases.

Meanwhile, police said that the autopsy report and cause of death is reserved for further chemical analysis. While the autopsy report mentioned there were no visible external injuries on Hiren's body, his viscera was sent to a forensic laboratory in Mumbai for analysis. The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), probing the recovery of the vehicle outside Ambani's residence and Hiren's death visited the spot at Mumbra creek where his body was found, will soon take charge on the probe and will conduct a detailed inquiry on the sequence of events.

A Thane Police official had said that Hiren had left his shop around 8.30 pm on Thursday in an autorickshaw and since then his phone was switched off. "His family members had lodged a missing person's report on Friday after he did not return home and a case was registered at Naupada police station. By that time, a body was found at Mumbra and it was later confirmed that the deceased was Mansukh," he had said.