Sustainability Shala: Youth Equine Leadership And FPJ Host Educational Tour For Bhavishya-Yaan Students At Mahindra Lifespaces’ Green Building Projects

Sustainability Shala: Youth Equine Leadership and The Free Press Journal's Sustainability Network organised an educational exposure visit for 28 students from Bhavishya-Yaan, an initiative by the Rotary Club of Bombay. The tour took place on Saturday at two of Mahindra Lifespaces' green building projects—Mahindra Alcove and Mahindra Vicino—where students learned about the components of green building construction and methods for enhancing energy efficiency.