 Sustainability Shala: Bhavishya-Yaan Students Explore Lush Godrej Mangroves During Educational Tour
The exposure visit to Mumbai’s second largest green lung that is scientifically managed by Godrej Enterprise Group was curated by the company’s wetland management unit and their sustainability team.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 02:31 AM IST
Sustainability Shala: As part of The Free Press Journal's Sustainability Network and Youth Equine Leadership's aim to provide opportunities, 28 students from Bhavishya-Yaan, an initiative of Rotary Club of Bombay, were given a guided educational tour of the lush Godrej Mangroves in Pirojshanagar, Vikhroli, on Saturday.

The exposure visit to Mumbai's second largest green lung that is scientifically managed by Godrej Enterprise Group was curated by the company's wetland management unit and their sustainability team. The students also visited the award-winning Plant 13-A that is built using sustainable methods

