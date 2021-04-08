Suspended cop Sachin Vaze taken to Mumbai hospital for check-up

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday took suspended police officer Sachin Waze to the government-run J J Hospital here for a medical check-up, an official said.

Waze (49) was arrested last month by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The NIA took him to the hospital around Thursday noon, the official said.

Hospital sources later said Waze was examined and then sent back. "Report given to authorities concerned," a source said.

This was second time that Waze was taken for the medical-check up to the J J Hospital since his arrest.