Sushant’s suicide: Cops seek detail of 'missing tweets'

Bandra Police is likely to write to microblogging site Twitter in connection with its investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on June 14 at his residence, in a bid to recover and probe the 'missing tweets' written by the actor. Police also recorded statement of Sandip Singh, director-producer and a good friend of late actor on Thursday.

During the probe, police scrutinised all the social media accounts, to ascertain any links which could help them with the cause of death or depression. This probe revealed that there were numerous screenshots of the Rajput's tweets, many of which were no longer available. In a bid to get clarity on the subject, police are likely to seek details of six months of his activity on the microblogging platform.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, police recorded Sandip Singh's statement, who recently announced on his Instagram page that he will make a film in tribute of Rajput. Earlier on Wednesday, police had also recorded his chartered accountant Sanjay Shridhar's statement to get a clearer insight in the actor's financials.

Even as police received the final autopsy report on Wednesday, that stated Rajput died of asphyxia and no foul play was involved, a team Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), which is doing a chemical analysis to ascertain conclusion in Rajput's suicide will take 8 to 10 days to submit their report. The FSL is trying to ascertain of the actor was under the influence of any substance. The forensic team is also finding out if Rajput could hang himself from a fan with a kurta using 'tensile strength equipment'.