Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, Maha govt saving someone: Narayan Rane

The ongoing controversy over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Tuesday took a new twist after former CM Narayan Rane, who is now BJP MP, alleged that the actor was murdered and it was not a suicide.

Rane said SSR was murdered, "The Maharashtra government is trying to save someone. It is not paying attention to the case,'' he claimed.

Rane's comments come when Maharashtra and Bihar governments are involved in a verbal duel over the investigations into SSR’s death and a complaint filed by his father accusing Rhea Chakraborty. She has been accused of mental harassment and financial irregularities worth Rs. 15 crore.

"Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide,’’ said Rane. He told reporters that the state government was not doing the job properly as it wanted to save someone.

Rane also questioned Mumbai Police's "delay of more than 50 days" in registering an FIR (first information report). "Even more than 50 days after the death of Sushant, no FIR has been registered in this case," he added.