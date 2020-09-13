Sushant suicide case: NCB cracks down on suspects with drug links

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing a case in relation to a drug case allegedly linked with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, on Saturday apprehended six persons as per ongoing drive to crackdown on drug peddling.

"NCB, Mumbai has apprehended one Karam Jeet Singh Anand (23) in connection with drug angle in late Sushant Singh Rajput case," read an NCB statement. The agency seized marijuana and charas from his possession.

The crackdown was undertaken by a team spearheaded by Sameer Wankhede, NCB Zonal Director.

“Karam is one of the apex dealers,” said an NCB officer. NCB also conducted raids at different places in the city and Goa.

The anti-narcotics agency also apprehended one Dywan Anthony Fernandes along with his other persons from Dadar (west). The agency seized 500 grams of marijuana from them.

"In further development, Ankush Arenja (29) of Powai was also apprehended who is a receiver of the contraband from Karam Jeet and also supplies it to arrested accused Anuj Keshwani," the statement added.

Keshwani was earlier arrested by the agency in the case for being part of the drug syndicate.

NCB seized 42 grams of charas and cash of Rs1.12 lakh from Arenja's possession. In Goa, NCB apprehended one Chris Costa in the same case.

NCB sources stated that they are questioning suspects who may have provided drugs to Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty who have been arrested in the drug case.

The agency is also scanning the financial details of the suspects to probe how the payments were made in exchange for drugs.

The NCB had earlier arrested eleven persons in the case including actress Rhea Chakraborty under sections 8(c), 20(b), 27(a), 28 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), which deal with violations pertaining to banned narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances.