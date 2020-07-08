Sushant Singh suicide case: Police seize CCTV from actor’s bldg; await a response from Twitter

Bandra Police have seized the CCTV camera footage installed in the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's building and are scrutinising it carefully.

Meanwhile, police said no CCTV cameras were installed inside Rajput's flat. Police are also awaiting the viscera report which was sent for forensic and chemical analysis. Till now, police have recorded statements of 34 people including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, close friend Rhea Chakraborty and director Mukesh Chhabra.

The CCTV camera footage, that was seized from Rajput's Bandra building, will prove as strong evidence, which will ascertain who were the last persons to meet the late actor. Police also looked for any CCTV cameras installed in Rajput's flat, but found nothing.

On Tuesday, Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) said in a statement, "Bhansali's statement was recorded on Monday, wherein he stated that he was planning to take the late actor in four of his films, but due to unavailability of dates the films had to go ahead with other actors."

While probing the 'professional rivalry' angle, which could have led to Rajput's extreme step of killing himself, police are examining the actor's contracts with production houses and also projects that were shelved, said DCP Trimukhe.

Meanwhile, police had earlier sent viscera from the actor's body and the kurta which he allegedly used to hang himself for chemical and forensic analysis at the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and are awaiting the report.

Last month, Bandra Police had written to the microblogging site Twitter in connection with Rajput's suicide, in a bid to recover and probe the 'missing tweets' and is still awaiting a response from Nodal of Twitter, about the alleged tweets circulated on social media from @itsSSR handle, just before he hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his residence in Bandra on June 14.