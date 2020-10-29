Sushant Singh Rajput's friend seeks CBI probe for Disha Salian's death

Now a friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a thorough probe into the death of the actor's former manager Disha Salian, who allegedly died in "suspicious and mysterious" circumstances.

The petition has been filed by Sushant's friend and gym partner Sunil Shukla, who claims to have "documentary evidence" to prove that Salian and Sushant were in contact from March to April.

In his plea, Shukla has highlighted that Salian died in mysterious circumstances by falling off from the 14th floor of her building on June 8, while Sushant died just within six days, i.e. on June 14 in suspicious circumstances.

Notably, the actor was found hanging in his apartment at Bandra.

Accordingly, Shukla seeks a CBI probe for Salian's death too, since both Sushant and his former manager died in mysterious circumstances.

To buttress his argument, Shukla has pointed out that the Mumbai Police has failed to check various aspects of the case and accordingly urged the HC to transfer the probe in Salian's death to the central agency, also because the CBI is already investigating Sushant's death.

The matter is likely to be taken up for hearing in due course.