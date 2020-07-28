Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Mahesh Bhatt gives statement; Dharma Movies’ CEO next

Mumbai: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt gave his statement to Bandra Police on Monday noon in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide probe. Police said that Bhatt reached Santacruz police station at around 11:30 am and recorded his statements before Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe. Sources said, the filmmaker was enquired about Rajput's mental health, as he had given a few media statements regarding the same.

According to sources, police enquired with Bhatt for over three hours, where they sought details of how well he knew Rajput. An official said, during enquiries, Bhatt revealed that he had met the late actor only twice and had never offered him a role in the upcoming film Sadak 2. Rajput, however, had expressed his interest in working with the director.

Bhatt also refuted allegations of asking Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to stay away from the actor due to his mental distress, as mentioned in a few media reports. Bhatt told police that Chakraborty considered him as a mentor as they had worked together in a film and they never discussed Rajput's health condition.

Meanwhile, Bandra Police have summoned Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, who is expected to arrive and give a statement on Tuesday morning in connection with probing the angle of professional rivalry.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was also sent summons last week by the Mumbai Police to record her statement in connection to the probe after she boasted of proof that nepotism pushed him to suicide, has requested the police to send someone to her hometown in Manali as she would not be able to travel.