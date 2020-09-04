Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI quizzes therapist Susan Walker

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist Susan Walker was among those who were called at DRDO guest house on Thursday for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the actor's death.

Walker had earlier said that she met the actor and his girlfriend several times in November and December 2019. Walker again communicated with Rhea in June this year. Walker, in an interview, had detailed about the mental illness suffered by the late actor.

The therapist also said in the interview that Rhea was Sushant's strongest support and cared for him. She added that Rhea was ‘somewhat of a mother figure’ to Sushant and ‘she completely filled that role with love, encouragement and patience.’ The probe agency will be questioning the therapist to comprehend if the late actor had disclosed anything to her.

Cornerstone Sports and Entertainment Private Limited’s director Amit Sajdeh also arrived at the guest house to join the probe. Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is married to Ritika Sajdeh, who is Amit’s first cousin.

Sajdeh manages high profile clients in the sports and entertainment industry and had employed Disha Salian, who was Rajput’s former manager. Shruti Modi, manager of Rajput had also worked with Cornerstone.

Salian was found dead after falling off the 14th floor of a building on June 8 just days before Rajput’s demise. The agency is investigating if there are any links between the two deaths. As Shruti Modi and Salian were both associated with Rajput and Cornerstone, the agency will be probing about the circumstances that led to the deaths.

Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajeet Chakraborty as well as Neeraj Singh and Keshav Bachne, who were working as house helps at Rajput's residence, were also questioned. Sources stated that the investigation of Rhea's father is being done to corroborate statements made by Rhea and Showik and ascertain the aspects that led to the death of Rajput. Rhea has in the past denied allegations made by Rajput's family.